Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $113.83 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $113.83 million and approximately $781,494.95 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.01237857 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $626,689.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

