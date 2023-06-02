Lake Street Capital Lowers AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of AQB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 914.89%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies



AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Stories

