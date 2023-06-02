Lake Street Capital Lowers AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Hold

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of AQB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 914.89%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.