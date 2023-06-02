Lancashire (LON:LRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $601.87

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 601.87 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 627.50 ($7.75). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 619.50 ($7.66), with a volume of 370,987 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.27) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($8.81) to GBX 700 ($8.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.70) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.52) to GBX 780 ($9.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.71 ($8.78).

Lancashire Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -62,350.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 585.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 602.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lancashire Company Profile

In other Lancashire news, insider Irene McDermott Brown purchased 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($37,036.85). In other news, insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($37,036.85). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.76), for a total transaction of £31,914.96 ($39,440.14). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

