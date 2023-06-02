Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

TSE:LB opened at C$31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.93. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$43.32.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7304075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

