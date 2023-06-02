Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
TSE:LB opened at C$31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.93. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$43.32.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7304075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
