Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $295.30

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $295.30 and last traded at $294.95, with a volume of 172980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Lennox International Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.02 and a 200 day moving average of $258.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

In other news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,627.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,502. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 204.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 79.1% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 23.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

