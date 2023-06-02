Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 2,938 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after buying an additional 5,412,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 607,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

