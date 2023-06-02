Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion and $30.10 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,884.55 or 0.06959611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,017,812 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,001,702.07606082. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,881.46183341 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $29,042,411.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

