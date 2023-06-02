Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.92 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $94.76 or 0.00348678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and $546.13 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013120 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,060,552 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
