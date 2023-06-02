LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 15,384 shares.The stock last traded at $8.76 and had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.