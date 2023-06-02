LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 15,384 shares.The stock last traded at $8.76 and had previously closed at $8.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
