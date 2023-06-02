LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 1.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2,449.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 142,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of LKQ by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 148,062 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,285,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after buying an additional 398,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LKQ traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,232 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

