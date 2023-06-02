Loop Capital Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $6.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

