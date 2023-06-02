Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.50. Approximately 7,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.88 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.58.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.