LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.02 and its 200-day moving average is $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $117,183,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,833,000 after buying an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

