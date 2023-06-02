Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.65 on June 14th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.648 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 4th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.51.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

