Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $15.29. 18,398,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021,806. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.