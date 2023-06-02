Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 48,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

