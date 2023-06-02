ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.7 %

MAN stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,031.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.