Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Down 2.4%

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 91,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,189,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

