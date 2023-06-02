Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 91,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,189,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$316.71 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

