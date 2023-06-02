Marlowe (LON:MRL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $520.92

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.92 ($6.44) and traded as low as GBX 513.26 ($6.34). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 522 ($6.45), with a volume of 881,973 shares.

Marlowe Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 505.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £496.66 million, a PE ratio of 48,400.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

