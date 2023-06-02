Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.