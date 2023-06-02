Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 109,763 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 257.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,763 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Incyte worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,152,000 after buying an additional 98,552 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Incyte by 957.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 47,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Incyte by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 648.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 149,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,871. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.