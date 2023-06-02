Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.26% of CACI International worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

CACI International Trading Up 1.4 %

CACI traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.04. 27,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.