Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $49.05 on Friday, reaching $2,599.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,627.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,384.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

