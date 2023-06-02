Martingale Asset Management L P Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 257.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,763 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. 215,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,871. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

