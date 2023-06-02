Martingale Asset Management L P Has $14.70 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQV stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.88. The stock had a trading volume of 92,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

