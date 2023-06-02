Martingale Asset Management L P Has $21.48 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,926 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ODFL traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.26. 135,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.70 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

