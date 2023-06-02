Martingale Asset Management L P Has $23.73 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.41% of Landstar System worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,806. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

