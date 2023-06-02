Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.99 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,978 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.24. 188,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.40 and a 200-day moving average of $287.04. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

