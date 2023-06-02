Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,520 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $83.99. 410,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

