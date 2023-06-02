Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BMRN traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.99. 246,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,778. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,019,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

