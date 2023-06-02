Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 36,076 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.63. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

