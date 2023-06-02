Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 407,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,344. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

