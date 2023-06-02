Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,606 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.17% of Albertsons Companies worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 680,069 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

ACI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 809,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

