Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Life Storage worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1,908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

LSI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $127.00. 109,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,919. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

