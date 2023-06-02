Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 20,633 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.0 %

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.88. 92,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.