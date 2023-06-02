Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,147 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.44% of Popular worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,850,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,943,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 69,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.