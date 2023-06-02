Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,147 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.44% of Popular worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 311,204 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. 69,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,044. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $83.64.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

