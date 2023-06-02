Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 32,978 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,978 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,435. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.92.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

