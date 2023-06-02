Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,764 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 247,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after acquiring an additional 204,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $162.79. 146,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,961. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.72. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

