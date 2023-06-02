Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 39,606 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,606 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of Albertsons Companies worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 139,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 809,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,068. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

