Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

AVY traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

