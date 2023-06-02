Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.38. 38,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,468. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.16, for a total transaction of $1,913,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,938.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.16, for a total value of $1,913,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,938.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,379 shares of company stock worth $42,218,537. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.