MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 5500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
MAV Beauty Brands Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.45 million. MAV Beauty Brands had a negative return on equity of 259.35% and a negative net margin of 179.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.0446708 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile
MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.
