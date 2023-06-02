Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.53.

NYSE MDT opened at $82.75 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

