Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $104.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $98.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

