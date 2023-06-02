Mendel Money Management Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,046. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

