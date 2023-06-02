Mendel Money Management Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mendel Money Management decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UPS traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.18. 897,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,546. The stock has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

