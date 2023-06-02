Mendel Money Management Invests $280,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mendel Money Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.8 %

Prologis stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,994. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.