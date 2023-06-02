Mendel Money Management Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

